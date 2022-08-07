scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Alia Bhatt is afraid of losing herself to work, says she’s making ‘loud’ choices in personal life: ‘Decided to get married…’

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the Netflix film Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She has Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra to look forward to.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 12:34:02 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt recently opened up about the ‘loud choices’ she has been making in her personal life lately. Talking about her priorities and the things she is afraid of, Alia said that she is scared of being sucked and drawn into a world of ‘you’.

In an interview with The Hindu, the 28-year-old actor said, “I think I am afraid of maybe losing myself too much to my work. I think in a sense that’s why maybe my choices in my personal life are suddenly seeming extremely loud, that I decided to get married and now I am having a baby.” [sic]

Also read |Friendship Day 2022: From Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, the new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Talking about people questioning her choices, she said, “ It’s like people question me, ‘she’s so young why does she need to,’ it’s not about age it’s more like I am working for 12 years now and I suddenly feel very easy to get sucked and drawn into the world of you which kind of has you at a very vulnerable spot.”

“Anything relating to your work can shake your confidence and shake your life,” the Darlings actor added. “And one needs to constantly remind one that this is just a part of your life. I was bringing stories to life and entertaining people but that same entertainment and the same storytelling and the same world can become your only thinking, living, breathing. I want to be able to have my own identity beyond my work,” she concluded. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

The actor got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April and announced her pregnancy in June. On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the Netflix release Darlings which has received largely positive reviews. She will next be seen in the movie Brahmastra.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 12:34:02 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement