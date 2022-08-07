Alia Bhatt is afraid of losing herself to work, says she’s making ‘loud’ choices in personal life: ‘Decided to get married…’

August 7, 2022 12:34:02 pm
Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt recently opened up about the ‘loud choices’ she has been making in her personal life lately. Talking about her priorities and the things she is afraid of, Alia said that she is scared of being sucked and drawn into a world of ‘you’.
In an interview with The Hindu, the 28-year-old actor said, “I think I am afraid of maybe losing myself too much to my work. I think in a sense that’s why maybe my choices in my personal life are suddenly seeming extremely loud, that I decided to get married and now I am having a baby.” [sic]
Talking about people questioning her choices, she said, “ It’s like people question me, ‘she’s so young why does she need to,’ it’s not about age it’s more like I am working for 12 years now and I suddenly feel very easy to get sucked and drawn into the world of you which kind of has you at a very vulnerable spot.”
“Anything relating to your work can shake your confidence and shake your life,” the Darlings actor added. “And one needs to constantly remind one that this is just a part of your life. I was bringing stories to life and entertaining people but that same entertainment and the same storytelling and the same world can become your only thinking, living, breathing. I want to be able to have my own identity beyond my work,” she concluded.
The actor got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April and announced her pregnancy in June. On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the Netflix release Darlings which has received largely positive reviews. She will next be seen in the movie Brahmastra.
