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Alia Bhatt calls husband Ranbir Kapoor ‘fabulous’ in Ramayana teaser, says he has ‘done a beautiful job’
Ahead of Ramayana's teaser launch showing the firts look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Alia Bhatt praised her husband's work in the film.
The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming epic Ramayana, are set to reveal the first glimpse of the film on Thursday. Fans have been excited about the big reveal scheduled to unveil on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Now, ahead of its release, Ranbir’s wife and actor Alia Bhatt recently opened up about the highly-anticipated glimpse. She also praised her husband on social media, saying that he has done a “beautiful job.”
‘Ranbir Kapoor has just done a beautiful job’
During a virtual interaction with fans, Alia was seen expressing her excitement about the Rama glimpse from Ramayana. “Ramayana unit is going to be out tomorrow. It is the unit called the Rama unit. I’m going to be posting it on my social media, so again, please go out there and support it,” she said.
The actor also talked about Ranbir’s performance and further added, “It’s absolutely fabulous. I think Ranbir has just done such a beautiful job and I just can’t wait for you guys to see it. It’s just out of this world.” Several fans appreciated Alia for supporting her husband and dropped delightful comments in the live session.
ALSO READ | Fan gifts Ranbir Kapoor Ram Mandir-inspired jacket at Ramayana trailer screening: ‘My dharma is to do my job’
alia bhatt talking about ramayana and ranbir kapoor in the zoom meet and saying it’s out of the world… supportive wife energy we love to see it <3 pic.twitter.com/TCIqy4IzoK
— ً (@softiealiaa) April 1, 2026
Ranbir Kapoor initially wanted to refuse the role of Lord Rama
Meanwhile, during a recent Q&A New York special IMAX trailer screening, Ranbir Kapoor recalled being approached for the movie. He shared, “Coming to play Lord Ram, I remember when Namit offered me this part around four years back, my instant reaction was: ‘I am not fit enough, good enough.’ I felt I wouldn’t be able to do full justice. But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life.”
He added, “There was a period when I needed to change my lifestyle. I had just become a father for the first time. The sweet coincidence of playing Lord Ram and becoming a father became a turning point in my life.”
About Ramayana
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: The Introduction is the first part of the mythological franchise and is set to hit the theatres on Diwali, this year. The second part will release on Diwali 2027. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film also features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Music composer Hans Zimmer has also joined AR Rahman for the composition.
The film has been produced by Namit Malhotra who had previously said that the film’s budget is around Rs 4,000 crore.
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