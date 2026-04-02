Alia Bhatt calls husband Ranbir Kapoor ‘fabulous’ in Ramayana teaser, says he has ‘done a beautiful job’

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming epic Ramayana, are set to reveal the first glimpse of the film on Thursday. Fans have been excited about the big reveal scheduled to unveil on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Now, ahead of its release, Ranbir’s wife and actor Alia Bhatt recently opened up about the highly-anticipated glimpse. She also praised her husband on social media, saying that he has done a “beautiful job.”

‘Ranbir Kapoor has just done a beautiful job’

During a virtual interaction with fans, Alia was seen expressing her excitement about the Rama glimpse from Ramayana. “Ramayana unit is going to be out tomorrow. It is the unit called the Rama unit. I’m going to be posting it on my social media, so again, please go out there and support it,” she said.