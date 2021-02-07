scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 07, 2021
Alia Bhatt holidays with sister Shaheen and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, see photos

Alia Bhatt has been sharing pictures from her trip to Maldives.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | February 7, 2021 9:36:53 am
alia bhatt akansha ranjan kapoor holiday maldivesAlia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are having a blast. (Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Actor Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in Maldives with sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and their stunning pictures are proof of all the fun the girls are having on their beach holiday.

Alia, who has been best friends with Akansha since childhood, shared on Saturday a picture with the Guilty actor. Akansha’s sister Anushka Ranjan, who is also accompanying them on the trip, posted a picture of Alia and Akansha gearing up for a massage session.

alia bhatt akansha ranjan kapoor vacation pics Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan enjoying the beach holiday. (Photo: Instagram/AkanshaRanjanKapoor) alia bhatt akansha ranjan kapoor vacation pics Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are all smiles as they await a massage session. (Photo: Instagram/AnushkaRanjan) alia bhatt akansha ranjan kapoor vacation pics Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor strike a pose for a selfie. (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)

Interestingly, earlier this week, Alia Bhatt was asked by a fan if she wanted to leave everything and take a solo trip. To which Alia had replied that she did want to take a holiday, but not alone.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has her plate full as she will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR that marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

