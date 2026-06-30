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Alia Bhatt’s smart device thought she was ‘under a lot of stress’ on Samay Raina’s show
Alia Bhatt recalled shooting for 5 hours for Samay Raina's show, and shared that she laughed the entire time.
Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming spy actioner Alpha. Recently, she, along with co-star Sharvari, visited Jaipur as part of the film’s promotional campaign, where the duo interacted with students and fans. During the event, Alia opened up about her recent appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2. She shared that the actual shoot went on for 4-5 hours and she laughed so much that her smart health tracker thought that she was under stress.
‘We were laughing almost the entire time’
Speaking about the experience, Alia said, “We loved his special. We loved how much laughter he brings to everyone, and we had an amazing time.” She added that while viewers only saw an hour-long episode, the actual shoot lasted between four and five hours. “What you watched was just one hour, but we were there for four to five hours. During those five hours, we were laughing almost the entire time. Even the device that tracks my heart rate thought I was under a lot of stress because it’s not normal to laugh that much. But it was so much fun,” she said.
Alia bhatt about samay Raina🎙️: You Watch 1 hr episode, we spend 4-5 hr 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0QzhruVErk
— Sumit (@beingsumit01) June 29, 2026
‘Alpha is a party’
Talking about Alpha, Alia described the film as both exciting and physically demanding. “It was a lot of fun, but it also required a great deal of hard work because it was the first time we were doing something on this scale. Performing action sequences at this level was a dream come true and a huge opportunity for us. At the same time, we had to put in a lot of effort and undergo extensive training. Seeing everyone cheering and whistling today reminded us why we do this. That’s exactly what we want audiences to experience in theatres because Alpha is a party. It has everything, and a few more surprises that I can’t reveal because I’d end up giving away spoilers.”
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Alia also spoke about working alongside her co-stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. “Working with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Sharvari was a wonderful experience. This was the first time Sharvari and I worked together, and this is what filmmaking is all about. For a few months, you find yourself a new family. You meet them every day, work together, and also spend time chatting in between. That’s one of the things we cherish the most about making a film, meeting such wonderful people, all under the guidance of our director. We were like four students following our director’s vision because he had a very clear idea of what he wanted to create. He wanted to give audiences something fresh and a completely new experience. Working with Bobby sir, Anil sir and Sharvari, you really couldn’t ask for a better cast.”
Alia Bhatt cried after watching Still Alive
A few days after the first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 premiered, a behind-the-scenes clip from the show was also released. In it, Alia was seen praising Samay Raina’s comedy special Still Alive, which premiered earlier this year and went on to become the most-watched comedy special on YouTube globally. Reflecting on the special, Alia told Samay, “In the special, when you spoke about your friendship with Balraj, I could truly feel it. The way you explained and expressed it was beautiful. I was crying while watching it. I feel like I know both of you so well because of this special.”
She added, “It was really good. It was pure art.”
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