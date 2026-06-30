Alia Bhatt’s smart device thought she was ‘under a lot of stress’ on Samay Raina’s show

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming spy actioner Alpha. Recently, she, along with co-star Sharvari, visited Jaipur as part of the film’s promotional campaign, where the duo interacted with students and fans. During the event, Alia opened up about her recent appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2. She shared that the actual shoot went on for 4-5 hours and she laughed so much that her smart health tracker thought that she was under stress.

‘We were laughing almost the entire time’

Speaking about the experience, Alia said, “We loved his special. We loved how much laughter he brings to everyone, and we had an amazing time.” She added that while viewers only saw an hour-long episode, the actual shoot lasted between four and five hours. “What you watched was just one hour, but we were there for four to five hours. During those five hours, we were laughing almost the entire time. Even the device that tracks my heart rate thought I was under a lot of stress because it’s not normal to laugh that much. But it was so much fun,” she said.