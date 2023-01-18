Alia Bhatt starrer Heart of Stone gets premiere date, Netflix releases new teaser

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her international debut in 2023 with the Netflix movie Heart of Stone. In a new teaser, the OTT platform has announced the release date of the film. Starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia, the movie premieres on August 11.

The video comprises all the major international Netflix releases scheduled for 2023.

Watch the Netflix Save the Dates promo here:

Here’s your first look at the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023! #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/kiRTNIzJbZ — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Idris Elba starrer Luther: The Fallen Sun releases on March 10. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston starrer hit franchise Murder Mystery returns with a sequel on March 31. Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 2 is set to premiere on June 16. The first instalment of the film, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, released in 2020.

Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown, releases on October 13. Emily Blunt and Chris Evans-starrer Pain Hustlers premieres on October 27. Julia Roberts’ Leave the World Behind releases on December 8.

Indian titles The Archies and Chakda Xpress will also premiere on the platform in 2023.