Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer: ‘Truly one of my most favourite’

Alia Bhatt showered praises on her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor after the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the trailer video along with a caption, “Truly one of my most favourite trailers !! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releasing 8th March.”

The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dropped on Monday, bringing in a breath of fresh air, with crackling chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor, stunning visuals and hilarious dialogues.

The three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer also gave a glimpse of the fantastic music that will be in the film with the magic of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh coming together.

“Aaj kal relationship me ghusna aasaan hai, usme nikalna mushkil. Rishtey jodna aasaan hai, todna mushkil,” says Ranbir’s character in the trailer before he bumps into Shraddha Kapoor at a hotel. What ensues is a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared the trailer with the caption, “Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now!”

Apart from the leading duo of Ranbir and Shraddha, popular stand-up Anubhav Singh Bassi is also part of the film’s cast as he is making his Bollywood debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

At the film’s trailer launch event in the early hours of Monday, director Luv Ranjan said, “Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today’s world. The world and vibe of the film has been brought alive by the super talented pair of Shraddha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew. I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart to have a good time in the theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film.”

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in theatres on Holi i.e. March 8.