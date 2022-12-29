Alia Bhatt heads for yoga class, fans say ‘she’s getting prettier everyday’. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed her daughter Raha with husband actor Ranbir Kapoor, was recently clicked as she headed to the gym with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia had previously posted a photo from her aerial yoga session where she posed upside down doing an inversion technique.

Fans showered love on the actor as she headed to the gym and one of the first comments on the video read, “Yeh banegi Santoor vali Mummy (She’ll become the Santoor mother),” in reference to the popular ad of the brand where the actor playing the mother is glowing. Another comment read, “She’s getting prettier everyday.” Another one of Alia’s fans wrote, “She looks 21.”

Alia Bhatt was clicked in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Wednesday, Alia had shared a reel on Instagram with all the unseen photos from 2022. The photos included a picture from her wedding dress trial, her haldi function, her time shooting for Heart of Stone, her walks and swims during her pregnancy.

In 2022, Alia was seen in the box office hit Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film had Alia as the titular character and emerged as the first Hindi box office hit of the year. She was then seen in a small role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has been making a lot of noise in the West. Rajamouli’s film has already scored a few nominations at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards and is trying to grab a few nods at the Academy Awards as well. Alia also played the lead role in Darlins, her first home production, which got her a lot of critical acclaim. The actor was also seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Alia had a great year on the personal front as well as she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ranbir. Later in the year, they welcomed their first baby.

In 2023, Alia is looking forward to the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. Her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, will release in 2023 as well.