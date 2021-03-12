Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in red as she visits temple on Maha Shivratri, says ‘Prayed for something special’

Alia Bhatt visited the Mukteshwar Temple in Juhu, Mumbai, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri along with good friend, director Ayan Mukerji. The actor had confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, even as boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the coronavirus.

Alia, looking gorgeous in a red traditional ensemble, was spotted by paparazzi as she stepped out of the temple. As paparazzi asked her, “Kuch khaas maanga (Did you pray for something special)?”, the actor replied, “Haan maanga par bata nahi sakti (I did, but I cannot tell you what I prayed for).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ayan is directing Alia and Ranbir’s long-awaited Brahmastra. The shooting of the film was halted after Ranbir tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, and Alia had self-quarantined herself. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share that she has tested negative for the virus. She wrote, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, Alia Bhatt tests negative

Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi shooting in Mumbai also had to be stopped after the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a few of his close associates tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Alia, who will turn 28 next week, has some great projects in her kitty, Along with Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, she will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which is currently on the floors.