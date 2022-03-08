scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Must Read

Alia Bhatt goes global, joins Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt has signed her first international project, a Netflix thriller titled Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 8, 2022 9:21:53 am
Alia Bhatt- Gal Gadot- Heart of StoneNetflix's Heart Of sStone is a spy thriller. (Photos: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut, in a Netflix thriller titled Heart of Stone. The movie also features Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan.

Netflix on Tuesday made the announcement through its official social media handles. The streaming giant tweeted, “Exciting News: Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone!”

Heart of Stone will be helmed by Tom Harper. Gal Gadot on Monday revealed that she has already started filming Heart of Stone. The Wonder Woman actor took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from the film’s set. She wrote, “Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you💋 #HeartOfStone.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

Alia has proven her global appeal on several occasions. Her latest film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Before this, her films Gully Boy (2019), and Highway (2014) also premiered at the Berlinale. Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhrtar, was also India’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film for the 2020 Oscars. Recognising her international appeal (including over 60M followers on Instagram), the Academy inducted her into its 2020 class.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Alia is riding high on the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released on February 25. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film secured the third-biggest pandemic era opening last weekend and the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film. About the film, Alia in an interview with indianexpress.com said, “I believe that it is that kind of film that should only be viewed in theatres. Everybody is aware of Sanjay sir’s films and cinematography. The way he puts him films together on celluloid, they are a visual spectacle. Gangubai is also the kind of film where you need to get involved and experience it, as opposed to pause it and do something and come back. That feeling of watching a film together with strangers in a theatre is a magical experience.”

Alia also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline, as well as Darlings, which she has co-produced. Gal Gadot previously collaborated with Netflix on last year’s Red Notice, which also featured Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant walk ITA awards red carpet

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement