Alia Bhatt goes global, joins Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut, in a Netflix thriller titled Heart of Stone. The movie also features Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan.

Netflix on Tuesday made the announcement through its official social media handles. The streaming giant tweeted, “Exciting News: Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone!”

Exciting News: Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone! pic.twitter.com/n9sp5YEJZS — Netflix (@netflix) March 8, 2022

Heart of Stone will be helmed by Tom Harper. Gal Gadot on Monday revealed that she has already started filming Heart of Stone. The Wonder Woman actor took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from the film’s set. She wrote, “Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you💋 #HeartOfStone.”

Alia has proven her global appeal on several occasions. Her latest film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Before this, her films Gully Boy (2019), and Highway (2014) also premiered at the Berlinale. Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhrtar, was also India’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film for the 2020 Oscars. Recognising her international appeal (including over 60M followers on Instagram), the Academy inducted her into its 2020 class.

Alia is riding high on the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released on February 25. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film secured the third-biggest pandemic era opening last weekend and the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film. About the film, Alia in an interview with indianexpress.com said, “I believe that it is that kind of film that should only be viewed in theatres. Everybody is aware of Sanjay sir’s films and cinematography. The way he puts him films together on celluloid, they are a visual spectacle. Gangubai is also the kind of film where you need to get involved and experience it, as opposed to pause it and do something and come back. That feeling of watching a film together with strangers in a theatre is a magical experience.”

Alia also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline, as well as Darlings, which she has co-produced. Gal Gadot previously collaborated with Netflix on last year’s Red Notice, which also featured Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.