Alia Bhatt glows in new photo, says ‘nothing a walk with yourself can’t fix’

Friday, July 01, 2022
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced pregnancy recently. The actors tied the knot in April this year.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 6:53:02 pm
Alia Bhatt shared some glowing clicks of herself on her Instagram account on Friday. The actor, who recently announced her pregnancy, posted the pictures from a resort in Portugal.

Alia captioned the photos, “Nothing a walk with yourself can’t fix.”

Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, announced her pregnancy last week. She posted a picture from the hospital and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Alia’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also reacted to the pregnancy news. He told Hindustan Times, “There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable.”

Soon after making the announcement, Alia Bhatt reunited with Ranveer Singh in London. The two actors are working together in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan shared a click of Alia and Ranveer on his Instagram stories.

Alia also has films like Darlings and Brahmastra in her kitty. Brahmastra happens to be her first screen collaboration with husband Ranbir Kapoor. It is slated for a September release.

