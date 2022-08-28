Alia Bhatt glows in a no make-up look, mommy Soni Razdan says ‘lovely’

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is keeping up her strong sense of style while promoting her film Brahmastra. The actor is acing every look and recently took to her Instagram handle and posted some stunning pictures.

The 29-year-old actor was wearing a red summer dress with black polka dots. Her pregnancy glow was unmissable in the pictures as she chose a no makeup look. She wrote in the caption, “another day another wall 9th September —— BRAHMĀSTRA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

While Alia’s mother and actor Soni Razdan took to the comment section and wrote, “Hahaha lovely,” with red heart emoticons, her sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “Hi Ladybug.”. Actor Karisma Kapoor said, “So Pretty,” while Karan Johar wrote, “Love.”

The actor announced her pregnancy in June through a social media post and in a recent interview Alia had called out certain media houses for their ‘regressive’ reporting surrounding her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia’s recent pictures are glamorous and stylish as the actor knows how to keep up with the trend. Yesterday, the actor promoted her film in IIT, Mumbai with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. She posted some beautiful pictures with a hilarious caption. Alia was wearing patchwork jeans with a beige oversized shirt. She joked about finally getting into an IIT and wrote in the caption, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!!thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA.”

Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration for the silver screen. The film is all set to release on September 9. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.