scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Alia Bhatt glows in a no make-up look, mommy Soni Razdan says ‘lovely’

Alia Bhatt flawlessly carries her no make-up look for her film Brahmastra promotions.

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow is unmissable. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is keeping up her strong sense of style while promoting her film Brahmastra. The actor is acing every look and recently took to her Instagram handle and posted some stunning pictures. 

The 29-year-old actor was wearing a red summer dress with black polka dots. Her pregnancy glow was unmissable in the pictures as she chose a no makeup look. She wrote in the caption, “another day another wall 9th September —— BRAHMĀSTRA.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

While Alia’s mother and actor Soni Razdan took to the comment section and wrote, “Hahaha lovely,” with red heart emoticons, her sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “Hi Ladybug.”. Actor Karisma Kapoor said, “So Pretty,” while Karan Johar wrote, “Love.” 

The actor announced her pregnancy in June through a social media post and in a recent interview Alia had called out certain media houses for their ‘regressive’ reporting surrounding her pregnancy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia’s recent pictures are glamorous and stylish as the actor knows how to keep up with the trend. Yesterday, the actor promoted her film in IIT, Mumbai with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. She posted some beautiful pictures with a hilarious caption. Alia was wearing patchwork jeans with a beige oversized shirt. She joked about finally getting into an IIT and wrote in the caption, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!!thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA.” 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration for the silver screen. The film is all set to release on September 9. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 06:20:18 pm
Next Story

Caught on camera: Motorman, RPF personnel pull woman away from train’s path in Mumbai’s Byculla

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement