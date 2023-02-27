Alia Bhatt gives an electrifying dance performance on RRR’s Naatu Naatu, watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt recently attended the Zee Cine Award 2023 night and took to stage to give an energetic performance on her famous songs including Oscar nominated track Naatu Naatu from the film RRR.

Alia did a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR but was not part of the track, which has been filmed on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia, in her performance aced the hook step of Naatu Naatu, which has gained popularity worldwide.

The actor made a grand entry at the event in style with her film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s track. The actor arrived in a convertible car, dressed in a white saree as the song Dholida played in the background.

Check out Alia’s performance –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓜𝔂 𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓐𝓵𝓲𝓪 🪐 (@aliaabhatt.tr)

She later performed on Kesariya from her film Brahmastra, which has been picturised on her and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia summed up her performance with energetic Naatu Naatu performance. During the performance, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, who were hosting the performance, also joined the actor and danced together.

Check out Alia’s performance on Naatu Naatu and Kesariya –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓜𝔂 𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓐𝓵𝓲𝓪 🪐 (@aliaabhatt.tr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woke Bollywood (@woke_showbiz)

This is Alia’s first big stage performance after welcoming daughter Raaha in November 2022. The actor is often spotted going to the gym and has been promoting fitness for new mothers. She had recently uploaded a post doing an inversion. She had written a post addressed to all mothers and adviced them to listen to their body and follow the fitness, which is best suited to them.

In the lost post, Alia wrote, “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today.To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key.Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time – appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do. P.S – every body is different – pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Advertisement

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The actor has already started shooting for her debut Hollywood project Heart of Stone.