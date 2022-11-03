Alia Bhatt gives a shout out to her ‘weird ladies’ Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, see photo

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhat took to Instagram and posted a beautiful picture of herself, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. The ladies were all smiles in the picture and Alia wrote in the caption, “appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies.” Shaheen replied in the comment section, “Takes wonderfully weird to know wonderfully weird.” Soni and Alia were both twinning in denim jackets.

Shaheen had earlier opened up about her relationship with Alia. In an interview with The Indian Express, Shaheen had said, “She is my best friend. Alia is somebody who is always around if I am having a bad day, if I need to vent or if I need something. Similarly, it also works the other way. We are each other’s support systems and like being around each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt has always had a lot of support from Soni Razdan. Alia had earlier shared an Instagram post which read, “Happy birthday to the most incredible human – my safest place – the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today .. ☀️☀️☀️☀️. I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family – you the anchor of lives .. and no amount of love will ever be enough ma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.