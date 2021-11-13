Alia Bhatt answers when she is getting married in her latest video, watch

Alia Bhatt gave a sneak-peek of her life with her latest YouTube video, titled ‘A day in the life of Alia Bhatt.’ The actor took her fans to her work and answered some AMA questions. The Brahmastra actor also spoke about the questions around her wedding and also gave the viewers a sneak peek into her love life with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia began her video by answering about what inspires her every day. “My own dreams for myself. They inspire me to work harder everyday,” Alia answered, adding, “My people in my life. My team, my friends, my family and loved ones inspire me to become a better person. Just with their compassion, kindness and love.” She also revealed that when she was recovering from Covid-19, she was binge-watching How I Met Your Mother.

One of her fans also asked her to show her screen to the camera. To make the fan happy, a blushing Alia shows her screen to the camera and the audience gets to see a cute picture of her with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as the screen’s wallpaper.

Winding up the video, Alia spoke her mind on how she handles negativity and trolling. “None of these things should be taken too seriously. Someone very wise told me once that how you never take success to your head and failure to your heart, the same way, don’t take praise to your head and negativity or criticism to your heart,” she concluded.

But the actor made sure to tease her fans before she bid goodbye to them. She said she received millions of questions asking about just one thing. “A lot of you have asked this one question… When I am getting married?” Alia read and shrugged her shoulders, without giving a definitive answer.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a few years now. The two are rumoured to be getting married.