Alia Bhatt gets roasted by Trump impersonator on Samay Raina’s show: ‘Give her a script’

When Alia Bhatt appeared on the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 as a guest panelist, she would have expected to get roasted by host Samay Raina. However, Alia wouldn’t have expected getting roasted by a contestant impersonating US President Donald Trump. The act went on to win the episode.

‘Not your Ranbir Kapoor’

Contestant Avinash Agarwal, who copied Trump’s mannerisms and accent to the T, said, “Thank God your other guy Ranbir is not here,” much to the puzzlement of Alia Bhatt. He soon clarified that he’s not referring to Alia’s husband and fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor, but to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, whose inappropriate joke on India’s Got Latent Season 1 led to three FIRs against him and Samay, and even the latter’s show getting pulled off YouTube. The contestant even joked that he’s banned Ranveer from “the islands”, referring to the US President’s alleged links to late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.