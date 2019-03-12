Alia Bhatt gets emotional at Kalank teaser launch

At the teaser launch of Kalank on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt got emotional while speaking about her experience of working on the film.

Advertising

“This is my 9th film with Dharma. Sharing this stage with all these wonderful actors and human beings, it is a great experience. Abhishek Varman has put in a lot of effort and seeing this teaser on screen is surreal. I am now going to stop talking because my make-up is going to get ruined (with tears),” Alia Bhatt said.

While Kalank marks Alia’s fourth film with Varun Dhawan, the Karan Johar production venture is the actor’s first ensemble film. She will be sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt for the first time.

“It is a true ensemble film. Every character is important in this film,” Alia said at the event.

Also read | Kalank teaser: It’s all about magnificent sets and resplendent costumes

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was present at the teaser launch, said he loved Abhishek Varman’s clarity of thoughts. “It has been a pleasure to work with Dharma again. We feel cared for. It was great as Abhishek had a clear vision. I love his clarity of thoughts,” said Aditya, who was last seen in 2017 release Ok Jaanu.

Sonakshi Sinha too felt proud to be part of such a magnum opus like Kalank. At the launch, Sonakshi said, “I am very proud to be a part of this beautiful film. This magnum opus by Abhishek Varman. I am standing next to such a stellar cast. Life set hai.”

Also read | Kalank teaser launch highlights

Advertising

While Alia plays the character of Roop, Aditya and Sonakshi play Dev Chaudhry and Satya Chaudhry, respectively. Apart from the trio, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum, Varun Dhawan as Zafar and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry.

Kalank will release on April 17 this year.