Alia Bhatt makes first public appearance after welcoming daughter Raha, poses with mother Soni Razdan. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt posed for photographs publicly for the first time after embracing motherhood. The actor stepped out to meet her mother Soni Razdan on Monday evening in Mumbai. While Alia has shared social media posts after the welcoming daughter Raha earlier this month, this is the first time that Alia has posed for the paparazzi.

Dressed in a blue baggy jeans and and black T-shirt, the actor looked happy and called Soni to pose alongside her before they entering the house. The actor had her hair pulled back in a sleek bun and wore hoops to complete the look.

When the cameramen complemented her on the name of her daughter Raha, the actor replied, “Bahut acha hai (It’s very good).” Alia appeared to be alone, with neither her husband Ranbir Kapoor or their newborn daughter with her.

Alia and Ranbir have yet to reveal their daughter’s face. They recently shared a picture of her, as they revealed her name to the world.

Raha was born on November 6. The couple made an official announcement through social media. A few days later, Alia explained the meaning of the name, and wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

On Monday, Alia had also wished her sister Shaheen a happy birthday with a beautiful social media post. The actor wrote, “Happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop. I love you so much that no amount of cute – mushy – sweet sounding words will ever be enough. Okay bye calling you in one hour.”