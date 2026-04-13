Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha fears failure at 3; Sadhguru quips, ‘What if parents aren’t good?’
In a conversation with Sadhguru, Alia Bhatt candidly admitted that her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Raha, is already afraid of failure.
The full episode of Alia Bhatt’s conversation with Sadhguru on his YouTube channel is now out. In the video, the actor opened up about her fears, failures, and motherhood. She candidly admitted that even her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Raha, is already afraid of failure. The insightful yet light-hearted exchange also saw Alia seeking parenting advice, with Sadhguru’s responses leaving her in splits.
Alia shared, “I am a mother to a three-and-a-half-year-old and she is the joy of my life. But I am worried all the time. My father once asked me what it feels like to be a mother, and I said it’s a combination of joy and worry. I’m constantly thinking—am I a good mother? Am I saying the right things? What would be your advice to me or any parent today, because children are so beautiful, curious, and they learn life through you in the first few years?”
Sadhguru responded with humour, asking, “What if the parent is not a good parent?”—leaving everyone laughing.
Alia added, “I don’t think you can take worry out of it. You would admit.”
Sharing his own experience, Sadhguru said, “I’m very glad I had a girl and not a boy. When I was 10, I used to do all kinds of wild and dangerous things. I often thought—if my child does this, how will I handle it? Fortunately, she never did those things.”
ALSO READ | Nag Ashwin compares Mrunal Thakur to Madhubala, Smita Patil amid Allu Aravind’s viral marriage advice
He then offered a deeper perspective: “When you have a child, the first thing is to drop the idea that you have to teach them something. Between you and your three-and-a-half-year-old—what’s her name?”
“Raha,” Alia replied. Sadhguru continued, “Between you and her, who is more joyful?” “She,” Alia said. “Then who should be a consultant for life?” he asked. “She,” Alia smiled. “Then what is there for you to teach?” he concluded, adding, “You must watch, listen, and observe a child—they are far closer to life than you are.”
The conversation also touched upon the fear of failure. Alia Bhatt said, “We all fear failure. Even now, as my daughter grows up, she always wants to win. If someone else comes first, she’ll say they cheated. I tell her—no, they came first.”
Sadhguru quipped, “I will cry on your shoulder,” to which Alia laughed, “Please do, I think crying is very healthy.” Sadhguru, however, disagreed, prompting Alia to jokingly protest, “Oh no, please don’t tell me that!”
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in 2022.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05