Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha fears failure at 3; Sadhguru quips, ‘What if parents aren’t good?’

The full episode of Alia Bhatt’s conversation with Sadhguru on his YouTube channel is now out. In the video, the actor opened up about her fears, failures, and motherhood. She candidly admitted that even her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Raha, is already afraid of failure. The insightful yet light-hearted exchange also saw Alia seeking parenting advice, with Sadhguru’s responses leaving her in splits.

Alia shared, “I am a mother to a three-and-a-half-year-old and she is the joy of my life. But I am worried all the time. My father once asked me what it feels like to be a mother, and I said it’s a combination of joy and worry. I’m constantly thinking—am I a good mother? Am I saying the right things? What would be your advice to me or any parent today, because children are so beautiful, curious, and they learn life through you in the first few years?”