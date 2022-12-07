scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt gets back to fitness after giving birth to Raha, fans say ‘look at that glow’. Watch

Alia Bhatt looked fresh and ready to take the day head on as she was clicked post her yoga session in Mumbai. The actor recently gave birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha.

alia bhattAlia Bhatt clicked in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently gave birth to daughter Raha, was clicked in Mumbai on Wednesday as she exited Anushka’s Yoga studio. The actor looked bright and ready to face the day as she smiled for the cameras while making her way to the car.

The actor’s fans were quick to drop comments beneath the post as they showered her with love. One person wrote, “Aw Alia,” while another mentioned, “Nice yaaar very nice.” Others showed their love for the star by dropping hearts in the comment section. “Look at that glow,” a fan wrote.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the Ayan Mukerji fantasy drama Brahmastra. This was her first project with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The two dated for around five years before tying the knot in April this year. They welcomed their daughter in November and named her Raha.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

Professionally, Alia had a great 2022 as she saw two box office hits in the shape of Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia also starred in a critically acclaimed feature which marked her debut as a producer as well, the domestic drama Darlings, co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah.

Alia also featured in IMDb’s list of Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022, and thanked the audience for showing her work love and support. She is now slated to appear in Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot’s Netflix film Heart of Stone, which she had shot while pregnant with Raha.

Also Read |Dhanush, Alia Bhatt, Yash and RRR cast among IMDb’s ‘Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022’

Speaking about her experience on the sets of Heart of Stone, the actor told Variety, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone will release on Netflix sometime next year.

