Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps filming: ‘A gigantic life-changing experience’

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have finished the filming of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai’s Film City.

The actor shared the news on her social media accounts. She shared a few photos from the film’s set and captioned the post, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you 🪄✨ When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed♥️ P.S – special mention to my crew – my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!”

Alia and SLB had contracted the coronavirus earlier this year. As they recovered from the infection, the destructive second wave of Covid-19 struck the country, prompting another lockdown and shutdown of all film and television production.

The film resumed production earlier this month. Its story is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It is produced by Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

Alia plays the titular role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa also star in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi play extended cameos in the movie.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on July 30.