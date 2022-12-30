scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

MCU star Sophia Di Martino watches Gangubai Kathiawadi, says Alia Bhatt ‘is going to take over the world’

Loki star Sophia Di Martino took to Instagram to praise Alia Bhatt's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sophia Di Martino has praised Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Sophia Di Martino, the English actress known for portraying Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has heaped praises for our Bollywood’s darling Alia Bhatt. The Loki actor has lauded Alia’s performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In her appreciation post for Alia, the Loki actor took to social media and shared the poster of the film, and wrote, “Woahhh. What a turn 🤍 @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi.” Alia shared a screenshot of Sophia’s Instagram story and to thank her for the love and wrote, “This means so much from someone who is about to takeover a whole multiverse 😬.”

Sophia Di Martino- Alia Bhatt Sophia Di Martino and Alia Bhatt shared words of appreciation for each other on Instagram.

Sophia then shared Alia’s Instagram story and wrote, “Casual Fan Girling over here.”

Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi has been appreciated all over the world. Besides Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Varun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia has truly gone global this year. Her Gangubai Kathiawadi premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival where it received rave reviews before its release in India on February 25, 2022. The actor has now also wrapped her first international project Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. The film will stream on Netflix next year.

Alia, who started 2022 on a high note, was one of the rare Bollywood actors to have a year where all their films were hits. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia starred in films like Brahmastra and Darlings, which she also produced. She also tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and welcomed their first child together Raha, last month.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 13:00 IST
Robert Downey Jr says making Iron Man was like letting ‘lunatics take over the asylum’, recalls film was ‘ready to be written off’

Photos

