Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s act in Gangubai Kathiawadi termed ‘Performance of the Year’ by international site Screen Daily, actor expresses gratitude

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released in February this year, and was not only a critical but a commercial success as well.

alia bhatt gangubai kathiawadiAlia Bhatt in a still from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is on a roll. After her lead act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi appeared on The Guardian’s Best Performances list recently, the actor once again featured on international site Screen Daily’s Performance of the Year category that they do annually.

Alia took to Twitter to express her gratitude with a simple ‘Thank You’ along with a folded hand and white heart emoji. In her praise of Alia’s performance, critic Wendy Ide wrote, “Standout moments include a remarkable dance sequence in which she conveys grief over her mother’s rejection to her acceptance of her new role, as the de facto mother to the girls and women of the red-light district. She is electrifying.”

As soon as the actor responded to the article, her fans were quick to flood her comments section with love and appreciation. One user wrote, “Unstoppable.” Another mentioned, “BAFTA is coming for sure.” Yet another person tweeted, “So proud of you, queen.”

Alia was recently in news when her colleague Vidya Balan mentioned during a Film Companion roundtable that it is ‘ridiculous’ how filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali walked away with all the applause after film’s success. “How come Gangubai did well? If a woman’s film does well, it’s the director’s credit, and this is ridiculous. We worked so hard as women to have a certain standing today, where we’re headlining films. More and more actresses are doing that. I love how post-pandemic, because the men’s films aren’t working, they suddenly turn around and say that the women’s films aren’t going to work all the more. How ridiculous? I really want to say, ‘What about Gangubai?’ It did more than most male-driven films.”

Also Read |Vidya Balan says it’s ‘ridiculous’ that Sanjay Leela Bhansali walked away with all the credit for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released in February this year, and was not only a critical but commercial success as well, earning Rs 129 crore in India alone, according to Bollywood Hungama.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:29:02 am
