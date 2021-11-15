Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi bows out of clash with RRR, to release in February 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has a new release date. Bankrolled by Pen Studios, the film will release on February 18, 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier supposed to release in January 2022 when it would have clashed with RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia, as well as Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam.

Pen Studios took to Twitter and made the announcement, “Watch her rise with power, courage & fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming to take over 2022 on 18th February, in cinemas near you.”

The film has been produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and and Dr Jayantilal Gada from Pen Studios. Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially scheduled to release on July 30 this year, but got pushed due to production delays. The Pen India Ltd had recently assured that Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on January 6, 2022 after there was speculation about it heading for a digital premiere.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime-drama chronicling the life of a girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad who became one of the most powerful, loved and respected women from Kamathipura during the 1960s. It is touted to be loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi, and has Alia Bhatt playing the titular role. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi play extended cameos. It also marks the Bollywood debut of television actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.