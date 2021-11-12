Alia Bhatt fumbles in rapid-fire with Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh says ‘can’t leave you alone for 2 minutes’

As Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar shot together for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, the duo played their own version of Koffee with Karan’s rapid-fire round. The director shared the interaction on Instagram as a nervous-looking Alia answered his questions. She also made it clear that rapid fires are not her cup of tea.

Karan captioned the video: “Just some night shoot rambling’s !!!! Next one with Rocky! Watch this space! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt.”

When Karan asked Alia about the film they are shooting, Alia fumbled while saying Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and burst into laughter. “That was like a tongue twister, right?” His next question was about the whereabouts of ‘Rocky’ (Ranveer Singh). She goofed up once again as she said that he was shooting before correcting herself: “Rocky is shooting. Working out, sorry.”

Karan remarked, “These were not trick questions, Alia, that you were really getting so flummoxed by.” She, however, replied that she was ‘feeling stressed’. “I don’t like rapid fires,” she said. Karan then also asked Alia what she recently watched on Instagram that really moved her. “You winning the Padma Shri,” Alia responded.

In this rapid fire, Alia also shared her ‘song of the season’ that is Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover and when asked to pick a second, she said Raataan Lambiyan from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah. She picked Sooryavanshi as the ‘film of the season’. And when asked to name a show that she is loving, she said Succession.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan reacted to the video with a bunch of heart emoticons. Ranveer, who plays Rocky in the film, commented, “Can’t leave you two alone for a second,” and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis for the actor-director duo. Comedian Tanmay Bhatt wrote, “Was waiting for ‘Who is the President of India?’,” referring to her infamous Prithviraj Chauhan goof-up on Koffee With Karan in 2012.

On the work front, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR are all set to release in theatres in January. After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he will then start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.