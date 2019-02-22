Alia Bhatt is a happy bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding

After garnering praise for her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt is in a celebratory mode. The actor has taken some time off work to attend a friend’s wedding in New Delhi. She has been sharing photos from the wedding festivities on her Instagram handle, and from the looks of it, the wedding looks nothing less than a Bollywood version of happily ever after.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also posted a photo from the wedding and captioned it, “Then … they were sweet little cuties. Now … they are these gorgeous beauties 💕💕💕❤️❤️❤️🌸🌸🌸#weddingdiaries #friendship #bestfriends #schoolfriends #congratulations #weddings #mybestfriendswedding.”

Alia’s close friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shared a photo of herself with the 25-year-old actor. She wrote, “next to you the sky’s so blue,” along with the photo.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has two films in the kitty. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank which also stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and others. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 19, 2019.

Later, she will be seen dazzling the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is expected to have a Christmas release this year.

Her recent release Gully Boy is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The musical drama has earned Rs 95.20 crore until now.