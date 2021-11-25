Alia Bhatt forbids fan from crying after emotional encounter, says ‘I remember your face’

Alia Bhatt recently attended an AP Dhillon concert in Gurugram with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. Videos from the event have surfaced online. One of them showed Alia interacting with a fan, who the actor said she remembered from a previous meeting in 2014.

The video, shared on Instagram, showed the actor with a drink in her hand, grooving to the music with Ranveer next to her. The fan called out to her, catching her attention. Alia blew kisses at the fan, and repeated, “I love you.” The fan yelled that they’d met in 2014, and Alia replied, “I remember your face.” This was too much to handle for the fan, who apparently broke down in tears, because Alia immediately said, “No crying,” and gestured for her to stop. Off-camera, the fan’s friend could be heard saying, “Don’t cry, she says she loves you.”

Another video showed Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh grooving to the song “Brown Munde”. The two previously collaborated on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in 2019.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is currently in production under the direction of Karan Johar. It serves as his comeback to feature film direction after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He has, however, directed short films for the Netflix anthologies Lust Stories and Lust Stories, and remains as prolific as ever as a producer.

Announcing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani earlier this year, Alia Bhatt wrote in an Instagram post, “An exceptional love story with my favourite people! Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by the one and only Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. All set to hit the screens in 2022.”