Kalank actor Alia Bhatt suffers foot injury

Fresh from the success of Raazi, Alia Bhatt seems unstoppable. The actor has been shooting simultaneously for Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. But it seems work is taking a toll on the young actor’s health. Recently, Alia hurt her foot on the sets of Kalank as she slipped on the stairs. Her foot had to be bandaged but the actor preferred to continue shooting for the film owing to its tight shoot schedule, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Kalank is Karan Johar’s dream project, also starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The epic drama set in the period of 1940s was conceptualised by Karan and his late father Yash Johar fifteen years ago. Alia, who has been shooting for the film for almost a month now, keeps on updating her fans on social media about the film. A few days back, we saw her all excited to welcome Sonakshi Sinha on the sets. Sanjay Dutt has also joined the cast of the film recently.

Expressing her excitement of working on the Dharma Productions project, Alia told IANS, “I am really excited. I think the whole casting of the film is really unique. The film is directed by a very dear friend Abhishek, so for me, it is a double fun — working with all these beautiful artistes and to be getting directed by Abhishek.”

Earlier in the year, Alia suffered a shoulder injury while filming an action sequence for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Then, she was advised to give rest to her shoulder.

Both, Brahmastra and Kalank are scheduled to hit the theatres in 2019.

