Alia Bhatt flaunts ring with her and Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number ‘8’ written on it: ‘The little things’

Alia Bhatt’s latest photo has left everyone a tad curious. The photo features Alia flaunting her finger ring with her and Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8 written over it. She is seen hiding her face with a leaf in the image. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Alia wrote, “the little things.” As soon as she shared the photo, Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “This picture is pure art,” Soni Razdan replied to Alia’s caption and wrote, “Like you.”

This is not the first time when Alia Bhatt‘s fans have seen the actor sporting the ring. Earlier this year, Alia was seen with the ring when she was leaving for Maldives with Ranbir. Alia had also posted a mirror selfie on Valentine’s Day this year in which her fans spotted the finger ring and wondered if she has gotten engaged. Interestingly, in an interview, Ranbir had said if there was no pandemic, he and Alia would have gotten married last year. Last month, Ranbir was spotted in Jaipur with Alia, which sparked rumours that the two are scouting wedding venues.

The couple, who has been dating since 2018, was meant to announce their wedding date a little while ago, according to reports. There was speculation that the two will tie the knot in November or December. Recently, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan opened up on her daughter’s marriage.

Soni Razdan told BollywoodLife, “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information.” When probed further she said, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen some time in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that, but even her agent might not know.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have several films lined up. Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline. Yash Raj Films revealed Shamshera will release on March 18, 2022.

Alia, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be making her regional debut with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film RRR. The actor made her production debut with Darlings.

She also announced Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa earlier this year.