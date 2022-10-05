scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt flaunts pregnancy glow at her baby shower; sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor join her. See photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon become parents. The mother-to-be had her baby shower on Wednesday which was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and some of Alia's friends.

alia bhatt baby showerAlia Bhatt was seen in a traditional outfit at her baby shower. (Photo: Anushka Ranjan/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first baby with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, had her baby shower on Wednesday. She was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi at her home Vastu in Mumbai.

Alia’s friends also graced the event. Anushka Ranjan shared a photo from the baby shower where Alia flaunted her pregnancy glow. She wore a yellow-coloured suit and was decked up with jewellery. She was joined by sister Shaheen who looked pretty in her pink traditional attire. Actor Akanksha Ranjan was also present at the function.

alia bhatt baby shower Anuhka Ranjan shared an inside photo from Alia Bhatt’s baby shower.

Several videos of guests arriving for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower have emerged online. Neetu Kapoor came along with her daughter Riddhima. Both of them looked gorgeous in their ethnic outfits. Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt was also spotted arriving at Vastu.

Recently, in an interview, Alia had shared how she and Ranbir plan to divide their duties as parents. Speaking to CNBC, Alia said, “I think the journey of discovery will begin once the baby comes. Definitely the intention is to share, as that’s most important. Ranbir is very happy. He said, ‘Baby you work from this month, so I’ll take time off, and then I come back, and you take time off.’ We just keep taking time off. He is very happy to share that responsibility. He recently said in an interview that he has a ‘big responsibility on his head, and that is to send me (Alia) back to work as the movies will complain if I don’t do my bit as the parent.’”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took everyone by surprise when they announced that they would be welcoming their first child this year. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in April this year. Alia took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself with Ranbir from a hospital. She wrote, “Our baby…coming soon!”

Alia was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

