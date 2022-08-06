Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks radiant as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event. See pictures

August 6, 2022 3:44:45 pm
Soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together at a song launch event for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Bhatt kept it simple as she posed with a visible baby bump. The duo was also accompanied by director Ayan Mukerji.
For the promotional event, Bhatt chose a brown dress. Ranbir kept it classy in full black attire. He completed his look with a pair of shades. The duo posed for the cameras and also struck some adorable poses.
This is the first time that Bhatt has posed with her baby bump in public. While promoting her recently released film Darlings, she mostly opted for loose-fitting outfits.
The first song from Brahmastra, titled “Kesariya,” was released on July 15, and earlier this week, Ayan released the teaser of the second song, “Deva Deva.” Talking about the song on Instagram, he wrote, “DEVA DEVA Teaser. (And the rest of it – out on this coming Monday – the day of Lord Shiva) Deva Deva – was the first song to be composed for Brahmastra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie ! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us…And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone – on August 8th.”
View this post on Instagram
Brahmastra is all set to hit the theaters on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
