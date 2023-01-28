Alia Bhatt is feeling ‘powerful’ after finishing 108 Surya Namaskaras, mom Soni Razdan is shocked

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her baby daughter Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November, has long been a fan of yoga and recently, the actor hit a new milestone after completing 108 Surya Namaskaras. The actor had earlier opened up about her postpartum fitness after she resumed working out shortly after having a baby.

Alia’s yoga instructor Anshuka took to her Instagram handle and shared two selfies with Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia is seen beaming and glowing in the pictures after acing 108 Surya Namaskaras. “Today’s happy faces brought to you by 108 Surya Namaskaras,” read the caption. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan took to the comment section and wrote, “No way 😍🙌👏👏👏.”

Anshuka also posted a small video clip of Alia finishing the 108 Surya Namaskaras. When asked about how she was feeling, Alia said “Powerful.”

A few days ago, Alia also took a moment to give encouragement to her fellow “mamas”. She wrote on Instagram, “To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do.”

On the work front, Alia had a very successful 2022 with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR and Brahmastra. She will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline. Her 2023 releases also include her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone.