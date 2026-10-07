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Alia Bhatt enjoys Mallorca getaway with BFF Akansha Ranjan, watch
Alia Bhatt enjoys a relaxing Mallorca vacation with Akansha Ranjan and friends, sharing glimpses of beach days, yacht rides and her holiday looks.
Despite being an actor and a young mother of Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt makes sure to regularly take some time out for her girl gang. Recently too, Alia was seen making the most of her vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and others.
Actor and Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a series of photos from the vacation and it also featured others like Meghna Goyal, Devika Advani, Tanya Saha Gupta and Rhea Chatterjee. The series of pictures from their getaway offers glimpses of their beach days, yacht rides, boat trips and evenings spent exploring the scenic island.
In one of the pictures, Alia can be seen relaxing on a balcony while taking in the views of the blue waters and surrounding hills. Another photo shows the actor enjoying a motorboat ride with Akansha and a friend. The group also posed together at a rocky cove during their holiday.
Alia also turned heads with her vacation wardrobe.
See Alia Bhatt’s vacation photos and videos here:
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One picture features the actor in a red bikini paired with a white bandanna, while another shows her in a white bikini with a lace cover-up. For an evening outing, Alia opted for a red gown.
The group of girls is often spotted vacationing together or sharing photo dumps from their relaxing getaways. They also make it a point to celebrate each other’s successes and special occasions, always showing up for one another.
On the work front, Alia was last in the prison-break drama Jigra and with Sharvari Wagh in Alpha, part of the YRF Spy Universe. She will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which is scheduled to release in January 2027. This historical drama features a love triangle set against an army backdrop.
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