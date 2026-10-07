Alia Bhatt enjoys Mallorca getaway with BFF Akansha Ranjan, watch

Alia Bhatt and her girl gang were seen soaking up the sun during her Spain getaway.

Despite being an actor and a young mother of Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt makes sure to regularly take some time out for her girl gang. Recently too, Alia was seen making the most of her vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and others.

Actor and Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a series of photos from the vacation and it also featured others like Meghna Goyal, Devika Advani, Tanya Saha Gupta and Rhea Chatterjee. The series of pictures from their getaway offers glimpses of their beach days, yacht rides, boat trips and evenings spent exploring the scenic island.