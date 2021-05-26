Alia Bhatt encourages people to get vaccinated with a new podcast series, first episode to release on May 27

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Twitter on Wednesday to make an announcement about a podcast series in association with Audiomatic. In the series, the actor, along with doctors and health activists, will bust myths about Covid-19 vaccines and will encourage the audience to get vaccinated.

Alia shared the video with the caption, “Shared knowledge is our greatest ally in this fight against Covid-19. Together, @audiomaticIN and @EternalSunProd are bringing to you a 5 part series that can help us understand the Covid-19 vaccines a little better.”

In the video, Alia Bhatt says, “In the fight against Covid-19, science is our greatest ally. Science gave us vaccines and vaccines give us hope. Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives. But even though the vaccine is here and waiting, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is linked to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms. Yes, getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a personal choice which is why I have partnered with Audiomatic so that together we can learn about the vaccine from reliable sources and make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated. Throughout this five-episode series, we will be speaking with renowned doctors and global health activists who will be sharing data and facts around the vaccine. The first episode will be released tomorrow and will be available in a podcast and video format. I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccine and I hope you will be able to share this with your family and friends as well. Remember we can fight this together. Stay safe, stay healthy, wear a mask and I’ll see you tomorrow.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in her kitty.