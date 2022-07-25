Alia Bhatt is eager to bankroll Ranbir Kapoor’s directorial debut: “I told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset”

Alia Bhatt has donned the producer’s hat for Darlings, which will also see her play the lead role. At the trailer launch, the actor opened up about the probability of a future collaboration with husband Ranbir Kapoor. She said Ranbir has assured her that he’ll take her on board on his directorial debut.

Ranbir had recently mentioned how he worked on a script during the lockdown, which he may someday direct. When a journalist asked Alia if she would back him as a producer, she replied in the affirmative.

“We did discuss it. I actually told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset! I told him if you don’t want to take me as an actor, that’s totally fine. He told me, ‘No no, I need you, you’re a tyrant,’” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor smiled to say.

Alia Bhatt also went on to share that more than anything, she would be a ‘creative producer’ and will give inputs at the writing stage.

In an earlier interview, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his desire to direct a film. “During the lockdown, I wrote a story, which I liked very much. But I don’t have that skill to go and share that story with people and make a film with them. But yes, direction is more on my wish list than production. Well, my wife is a producer and is a very good producer, so maybe she can produce my film,” he told Filmibeat.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera released on Friday but failed to make a mark at the box office. Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will start streaming on Netflix from August 5.