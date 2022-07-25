Alia Bhatt is eager to bankroll Ranbir Kapoor’s directorial debut: “I told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset”

July 25, 2022 3:27:03 pm
Alia Bhatt has donned the producer’s hat for Darlings, which will also see her play the lead role. At the trailer launch, the actor opened up about the probability of a future collaboration with husband Ranbir Kapoor. She said Ranbir has assured her that he’ll take her on board on his directorial debut.
Ranbir had recently mentioned how he worked on a script during the lockdown, which he may someday direct. When a journalist asked Alia if she would back him as a producer, she replied in the affirmative.
“We did discuss it. I actually told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset! I told him if you don’t want to take me as an actor, that’s totally fine. He told me, ‘No no, I need you, you’re a tyrant,’” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor smiled to say.
Alia Bhatt also went on to share that more than anything, she would be a ‘creative producer’ and will give inputs at the writing stage.

In an earlier interview, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his desire to direct a film. “During the lockdown, I wrote a story, which I liked very much. But I don’t have that skill to go and share that story with people and make a film with them. But yes, direction is more on my wish list than production. Well, my wife is a producer and is a very good producer, so maybe she can produce my film,” he told Filmibeat.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera released on Friday but failed to make a mark at the box office. Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will start streaming on Netflix from August 5.
