Monday, July 04, 2022
Alia Bhatt drops a video announcing Darlings’ teaser release: ‘Thoda dark, thoda comedy…’

Alia Bhatt is currently busy filming her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 7:39:51 pm
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt will be seen in Darlings. (Photo: Alia/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt on Monday evening shared a clip, a hint if you will, of what her fans can expect from her upcoming movie Darlings.

The video, barely 40 seconds long, features only voices of the film’s lead actors — Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. The three discuss what is so funny when there’s so much darkness around, hinting at the tagline of the film: Ye comedy thodi dark hai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Darlings is Alia Bhatt’s first production venture under the Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. The movie, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will premiere on Netflix.

Alia shared the video with a caption that read, “thoda dark … thoda comedy. DARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS.”

Excited fans flooded the comments section of the video with messages and heart emojis. One fan wrote, “Love you, Alia.” Another user mentioned, “I am a big fan.” Yet another user stated, “Excited, love, love.”

