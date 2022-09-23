scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Alia Bhatt says she doesn’t read reviews of her films: ‘Don’t like this sort of dissection of a film’

Alia Bhatt said she sometimes reads the headlines of the reviews which people send her, and without reading the reviews, she gets a sense if her film has worked or not.

alia bhattAlia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the success of her latest release Brahmastra, recently shared that she doesn’t read the reviews of her movies, even if they are good. Instead, she prefers taking feedback of her movies from people whom she meets in person.

In a new interview, Alia said she sometimes reads the headlines of the reviews which people send her, and without reading the reviews, she gets a sense if her film has worked or not. She told Komal Nahta, “Even when the reviews are good, I don’t read them. I read headlines that people send me sometimes. You generally get a sense of what worked and what didn’t after the film’s release. I ask enough people when I meet them in person for feedback.”

Also read |Did Ranbir Kapoor do Brahmastra for free, was Alia Bhatt underpaid? Ayan Mukerji clears the air

Alia Bhatt added that it’s not like she doesn’t want to read the reviews, it’s just that she doesn’t “like this sort of dissection on day one or day 10 also of a film.”

However, the actor revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar is too much into reading a film’s review as he believes “sometimes some interesting things come up because again it’s an opinion or feedback.” Contrary to what KJo does, Alia talks to people to “get feedback for every film on what I could have done better and if the film has worked then what has worked. If it didn’t work, then why not?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
Also read |Karan Johar responds to a Twitter user who questioned Brahmastra’s logic, box office earning of Rs 300 cr

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra which has received a good response from the audience. The film has made over Rs 360 crore globally. Now, the actor is looking forward to the release of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, also starring Gal Gadot. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 08:07:22 pm
Next Story

Over 60k Indians went to Canada for studies in first six months of 2022

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
How Nayanthara made husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday ‘the best ever’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement