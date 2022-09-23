Alia Bhatt says she doesn’t read reviews of her films: ‘Don’t like this sort of dissection of a film’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the success of her latest release Brahmastra, recently shared that she doesn’t read the reviews of her movies, even if they are good. Instead, she prefers taking feedback of her movies from people whom she meets in person.

In a new interview, Alia said she sometimes reads the headlines of the reviews which people send her, and without reading the reviews, she gets a sense if her film has worked or not. She told Komal Nahta, “Even when the reviews are good, I don’t read them. I read headlines that people send me sometimes. You generally get a sense of what worked and what didn’t after the film’s release. I ask enough people when I meet them in person for feedback.”

Alia Bhatt added that it’s not like she doesn’t want to read the reviews, it’s just that she doesn’t “like this sort of dissection on day one or day 10 also of a film.”

However, the actor revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar is too much into reading a film’s review as he believes “sometimes some interesting things come up because again it’s an opinion or feedback.” Contrary to what KJo does, Alia talks to people to “get feedback for every film on what I could have done better and if the film has worked then what has worked. If it didn’t work, then why not?”

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra which has received a good response from the audience. The film has made over Rs 360 crore globally. Now, the actor is looking forward to the release of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, also starring Gal Gadot. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.