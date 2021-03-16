Alia Bhatt does a little jig as she cuts birthday cake with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, see all inside photos and videos

As Alia Bhatt turns 28, she thanked her family, friends and fans for the 'love and light'. (Photos: Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s birthday was one long party with her family and friends, it appears. The actor who rang in her special day with her industry colleagues such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Ayan Mukerji at a special bash hosted by Karan Johar, ended her day with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt and a few other close friends.

Alia, who turned 28 on Monday, can be seen cutting her birthday cake as everyone around her sings for her. The actor also does a little jig as she cuts the cake. The actor also took to Instagram and wrote, “thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light”. However, Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the celebrations as he is still under self-quarantine following his COVID-9 diagnosis.

Alia who gave us a sneak peek into her birthday party with a picture can be seen wearing a shimmery black dress and a special neon signage reading ‘Alia’ over a fully loaded bar.

Soon after Alia thanked all on her social media platforms, Neetu Kapoor too shared a picture from Alia’s birthday party where she can be seen hugging the young actress, and wrote, “Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people”.

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram stories later on, Alia called Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen “the most important women in my life”.

Soni Razdan too shared a picture from the ‘wonderful night’ of her daughter’s birthday party, where she is seen with her friends, both her daughters — Alia and Shaheen, and Neetu Kapoor. She captioned it with, “There cannot be a better prescription for a wonderful evening than a lot of great food with a few great people”.

Alia brought in her birthday with some of her closest friends for the industry. Her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Two States co-star Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor are some of her friends who made it for her birthday bash.