When Alia Bhatt pulled a face after Imtiaz Ali said that she reminds him of Ranbir Kapoor: ‘It’s not a compliment’

Imtiaz Ali, who worked with Alia Bhatt on Highway and with Ranbir Kapoor on Rockstar and Tamasha, said in an old interaction that she had a lot in common with her future husband. But, he added, this shouldn’t be taken as a compliment. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this month, after dating for over five years.

While promoting Highway in 2014, which was only Alia’s second film, she and Imtiaz were joined by Ranbir in a freewheeling chat, which has been posted in four parts on the film’s official YouTube channel. In the chat, Ranbir appeared to take on an industry senior approach with her, and praised her for her talent and rawness.

“You haven’t even discovered your style yet, you’re so young, you’ve just started out,” Ranbir told her, as she denied ‘copying’ Kareena Kapoor Khan. “If someone says that, I think it should be taken as a huge compliment,” Ranbir added, and Alia replied, “I do take it as a huge compliment, but I get annoyed because I don’t want anybody to be like her. There’s only one Kareena Kapoor.”

Imtiaz said that more than Kareena, Alia has a lot in common with him. “She’s a bit like you, Alia. There is something… The internal journey somehow reminds me of yours.” Turning to Alia, he added, “And that’s not a compliment to you.” Alia made a face, and looking at her, Ranbir joked, “Teri bhi lagne waali hai (You’re in for trouble).”

Imtiaz then proceeded to pitch a film idea to them both, seemingly on the spot. It told the story of a guy with a mysterious past and a vibrant girl. “It’s like this guy isn’t used to being good to people, and this girl demands that people are good,” he said, leaving them both impressed.

Imtiaz has directed both Ranbir and Alia, and in the same interaction, the trio appeared to strike a deal for a future collaboration. This has obviously not happened yet, and Ranbir and Alia will instead make their first big screen appearance together in the upcoming Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film has been in the making for half-a-decade, and is slated for release later this year.