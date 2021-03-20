Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Dharmendra ask fans to mask up as Mumbai records a surge in COVID-19 cases: ‘Please be safe’

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Dharmendra and Soni Razdan have cautioned fans to stay safe and indoors if possible, as Maharashtra records alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

Expressing concern for people in Maharashtra, Alia Bhatt on Saturday shared in her Instagram storeis, a news report about the rise in COVID-19 cases. “Please be safe guys,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wrote alongside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Alia’s actor mother Soni Razdan also took to Instagram to ask fans to stay safe. She wrote, “Let’s stop this wave before it stops us!!!” #staysafe #stayhome #partylater #wearamask.” Alia’s Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal also posted on Instagram a picture of himself wearing a mask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Veteran star Dharmendra on Friday tweeted, asking followers to keep wearing masks if they want to “lock the lockdown.” Dia Mirza also posted an Instagram story, writing, “mask on.”

Mask laga kar baith….. tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga…….lock down ko lock karna hai ….. to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UlDcOyEuyc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Shamita Shetty posted a photo of herself looking tensed and captioned it, writing, “My face when they announce the new rising Covid numbers… every day!! Please continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing, guys.”

A rising trajectory of daily new coronavirus cases is visible in eight states and UTs, including Delhi and Maharashtra, while Kerala is showing a declining trend, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22 per cent of India’s total active caseload, with Maharashtra contributing to 62 per cent of such cases, while Kerala and Punjab account for 8.83 per cent and 5.36 per cent of active cases respectively.