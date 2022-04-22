‘Mami’ Alia Bhatt is delighted by niece Samara Sahni’s warm welcome to Kapoor khandaan, see her reaction

Alia Bhatt reacted to Samara Sahni’s warm Instagram post welcoming her to the Kapoor family. Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor last week. Samara, the daughter of Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, attended the wedding with her mother and father, Bharat Sahni.

Samara had written in her special Instagram post, shared on Thursday, “Welcome to the family Alia mami 💗 @aliaabhatt I love you so much 💗.” Replying to her, Alia wrote, “Love you samuuuuuuu ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Samara’s grandmother Neetu Kapoor had previously written on Samara’s post, “Awww this is the sweetest ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍,” while Riddhima had replied with a bunch of red heart emojis.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot at their Mumbai home last week, in the presence of close friends and family. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar attended the wedding. Several other film industry personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended a post-wedding party some days later.

Alia and Ranbir, who will be seen together in a film for the first time later this year with Brahmastra, began dating five years ago, when they first started work on the film. Alia was most recently seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and in a supporting role in RRR, while Ranbir was last seen in 2018’s Sanju. Both resumed work shortly after their wedding. While Alia will soon begin shooting her Hollywood debut Hands of Stone, Ranbir will begin shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film.