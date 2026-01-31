Alia Bhatt has contemplated deleting social media after Raha’s birth: ‘Don’t think I remember what my core was before becoming a mom’

Alia Bhatt spoke about how daughter Raha’s birth has made her more averse to social media and how she now guards her personal life far more strictly.

By: Entertainment Desk
Jan 31, 2026
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt with her daughter, Raha. (Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)
After welcoming daughter Raha in 2022, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s life changed completely. Motherhood transformed her to a degree that she says it’s now “impossible to go back” to who she was before. In a recent interaction, Alia also spoke about how Raha’s birth has made her more averse to social media and how she now guards her personal life far more strictly.

Speaking to Esquire India, Alia admitted that “truly a lot has changed” after Raha’s birth and said, “Every now and then, I feel I have a glimpse of who I used to be. But I don’t think I fully remember what my core was before becoming a mother.” She added that motherhood has brought about a shift so fundamental that her earlier self now feels like a faint echo. “It’s such a massive change. It happens over the course of nine months. You feel your body, and your mindset, transforming. But when you see the child that you’ve made come to life, the scale of that change is so profound that it’s almost impossible to go back to who you were before.”

Fame has been a part of Alia’s job since day one, but the actor shared that after Raha’s birth, she reassessed how much of her personal life she wants to share on social media. “There are days when I wake up and think, okay, I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again,” she said. However, Alia is also aware of the power of social media and its role as a way to stay connected with people. She said, “I know that would really cut off contact with so many people who’ve supported me from the beginning, and I don’t want to do that.”

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan reveals how daughter Aaradhya deals with parents’ divorce rumours: ‘Aishwarya taught her to not believe everything she reads’

She further added, “When it comes to really putting out your personal life…now my personal life is so personal that I find it a little bit difficult. My photo album is full of Raha. I actually have to work hard to take pictures of myself.”

On the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Alpha. She is also working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on their upcoming film Love And War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

