Alia Bhatt has contemplated deleting social media after Raha’s birth: ‘Don’t think I remember what my core was before becoming a mom’

After welcoming daughter Raha in 2022, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s life changed completely. Motherhood transformed her to a degree that she says it’s now “impossible to go back” to who she was before. In a recent interaction, Alia also spoke about how Raha’s birth has made her more averse to social media and how she now guards her personal life far more strictly.

Speaking to Esquire India, Alia admitted that “truly a lot has changed” after Raha’s birth and said, “Every now and then, I feel I have a glimpse of who I used to be. But I don’t think I fully remember what my core was before becoming a mother.” She added that motherhood has brought about a shift so fundamental that her earlier self now feels like a faint echo. “It’s such a massive change. It happens over the course of nine months. You feel your body, and your mindset, transforming. But when you see the child that you’ve made come to life, the scale of that change is so profound that it’s almost impossible to go back to who you were before.”