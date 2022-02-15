Alia Bhatt defends Ranbir Kapoor, addresses his ‘bad reputation of gossiper’: ‘He isn’t one at all’

Alia Bhatt reveals she was touched when boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor recreated her Gangubai pose during the promotions. She said that she found the gesture very supportive as she was already very nervous that day, and it was the ‘best thing’ that he did that day. Alia mentioned that he gave her so much energy and support, which overwhelmed her.

Speaking about it to Siddharth Kanan, Alia said, “I think he loves it when I become Gangubai, he finds it very entertaining. It was the best thing that he did that day. In his own cute, subtle Ranbir-ish way, he gave me support. He’s like ‘itna kya kiya’, but to me, it was a big deal. It was very cute.” Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2017, and made their relationship public during an appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.

Alia added that she hasn’t heard Ranbir say a ‘bad thing’ about anyone ever. She mentioned that he only has good things to say about people, and that’s what she loves about him the most. She admitted that they do gossip occasionally, but he doesn’t even like it. She added that because of Ranbir, she’s become a ‘non-gossiper’ too. Alia also addressed his ‘bad reputation of being a gossiper’, and said that he isn’t one at all.

Talking about her bond with Ranbir, she said that she found it hard to put into words, and ‘that it just fits’. She said that she didn’t want to speak much about her relationship, as she was ‘protective’. “None of us are perfect, you make it work, and you learn to love everything about a person. Even though I’m not a perfect human being I know the way he supports me and the way he’s there for me and the way I feel, I think that’s just telling of the person he is in the relationship.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will release on February 25.