Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too
Alia Bhatt will present the award in the Best Film Not in the English Language category at BAFTA 2026.
Alia Bhatt made a striking style statement at the BAFTA 2026, where she will present an award in Best Film Not in the English Language later this evening. Considered a predictor of the Oscar awards set to take place in March, the BAFTAs are taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall with Alan Cumming hosting the evening.
For her debut BAFTA appearance, Alia chose a custom Gucci silver sequinned gown with a shearling wrap. Alia kept her look sleek and stylish as she joined Timothee Chalamet, Monica Bellucci, Emma Stone, Chase Infiniti, Patrick Dempsey, Gillian Anderson, and Teyana Taylor at the red carpet at Britain’s biggets film night.
She also spoke about her daughter Raha Kapoor, calling her inspiration at the moment. When asked whether she will work in the UK in the near future, she said, “Let’s put it out there.”
View this post on Instagram
Talking about her look with British Vogue, Alia said, “Because I’m a presenter I wanted to bring the glam, but also keep it really elegant, nothing overwhelming. It sits really lightly on the body.” She also revealed her inspirations: “Brigitte Bardot for her hair, Monica Bellucci for her vibe, Rekha for her beauty.”
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were also seen at the BAFTA 2026.
Before Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have earlier presented awards at BAFTA.
South Africa triumphs over India in the T20 World Cup, exposing their vulnerabilities on slow surfaces. The once unstoppable Indian team crumbles under pressure, with individual performances unable to save them. The captain's burden is too much to bear, as South Africa's David Miller leads the charge with a calculated innings. The defeat highlights India's need for immediate improvement.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05