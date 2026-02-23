Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too

Alia Bhatt made a striking style statement at the BAFTA 2026, where she will present an award in Best Film Not in the English Language later this evening. Considered a predictor of the Oscar awards set to take place in March, the BAFTAs are taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall with Alan Cumming hosting the evening.

For her debut BAFTA appearance, Alia chose a custom Gucci silver sequinned gown with a shearling wrap. Alia kept her look sleek and stylish as she joined Timothee Chalamet, Monica Bellucci, Emma Stone, Chase Infiniti, Patrick Dempsey, Gillian Anderson, and Teyana Taylor at the red carpet at Britain’s biggets film night.