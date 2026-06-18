Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha is meant for the stage: ‘She’s a leader and a thinker’

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming spy actioner Alpha and the actor recently opened up about her daughter, Raha Kapoor, and what she believes the little one may grow up to become. The conversation arose when Alia spoke about her own love for movies and the performing arts as a child. Asked whether Raha shares a similar inclination, the actor said her daughter is no different.

‘Raha is meant for the stage’

In a conversation with News18, Alia said, “She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself. She loves many things, I would say. Right now, she is very interested in sports as well. She has a keen interest in sports and activities. She’s also very filmy and enjoys listening to songs. She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast.”