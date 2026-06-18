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Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha is meant for the stage: ‘She’s a leader and a thinker’
Alia Bhatt said daughter Raha Kapoor is drawn to dance and sports, and is a leader and thinker in her own way.
Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming spy actioner Alpha and the actor recently opened up about her daughter, Raha Kapoor, and what she believes the little one may grow up to become. The conversation arose when Alia spoke about her own love for movies and the performing arts as a child. Asked whether Raha shares a similar inclination, the actor said her daughter is no different.
‘Raha is meant for the stage’
In a conversation with News18, Alia said, “She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself. She loves many things, I would say. Right now, she is very interested in sports as well. She has a keen interest in sports and activities. She’s also very filmy and enjoys listening to songs. She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast.”
She added, “So my little girl is still growing and observing and putting her hand into different things, whether it’s art, dance or sports. But she’s a leader and a thinker in her own way.”
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‘Wish for her to be an athlete’
Previously, in a conversation with Femina, Alia spoke about what she imagines her nearly four-year-old daughter might pursue in the future. “I wish for her to actually be an athlete. She’s so competitive and she’s so athletic. She’s only three, but she really jumps around like a bee in a bonnet.”
In another interview with Esquire India, Alia reflected on how motherhood has reshaped her relationship with ambition. While her drive remains intact, she said it has become more focused and intentional. “I’m still very driven. I’m still very ambitious. But my ambition has become more centred. I’m saying no more than I’m saying yes. There’s only this much bandwidth that I have at this time… Otherwise I won’t be able to be as present.”
Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha later that year.
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