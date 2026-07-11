Alia Bhatt dances at close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebrations. Watch

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to marry today in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted a private pre-wedding celebration on Friday evening, attended by close friends and family. Among those present was actor Alia Bhatt, who shares a close friendship with Akansha. Videos from the celebrations have surfaced online, showing Alia joining the celebrations with an energetic dance performance.

In one of the videos, Alia is seen performing alongside other guests to a medley of popular Bollywood songs in what appeared to be a choreographed performance for the bride and groom. The act begins with “Kanchi Re Kanchi Re” before moving to “Maahi Ve.” Also joining the performance were Akansha’s sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and her husband, actor Aditya Seal. The performance concluded with “Panwadi,” after which Alia invited Akansha and Sharan onto the dance floor, drawing cheers from the guests.