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Alia Bhatt dances at close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebrations. Watch
Alia Bhatt was seen dancing to songs like "Maahi Ve" and "Panwadi" at the pre-wedding festivities of her close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.
Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to marry today in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted a private pre-wedding celebration on Friday evening, attended by close friends and family. Among those present was actor Alia Bhatt, who shares a close friendship with Akansha. Videos from the celebrations have surfaced online, showing Alia joining the celebrations with an energetic dance performance.
In one of the videos, Alia is seen performing alongside other guests to a medley of popular Bollywood songs in what appeared to be a choreographed performance for the bride and groom. The act begins with “Kanchi Re Kanchi Re” before moving to “Maahi Ve.” Also joining the performance were Akansha’s sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and her husband, actor Aditya Seal. The performance concluded with “Panwadi,” after which Alia invited Akansha and Sharan onto the dance floor, drawing cheers from the guests.
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The pre-wedding festivities were also attended by several members of the film industry, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor, among others.
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Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma’s wedding
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma are reported to have been in a relationship since 2022, though they have largely kept their personal life away from the public eye. The couple are tying the knot on July 11, with the celebrations being deliberately intimate. A larger reception is expected to be held on July 12.
According to a source quoted by News18, the couple have opted for a registered marriage instead of a traditional wedding ceremony. “Akansha and Sharan won’t be having traditional pheras or any elaborate religious ceremonies. Instead, they’ve chosen to keep things simple by opting for a registered marriage. The legal formalities will take place at the Ranjan residence in Mumbai. The couple will sign the marriage documents in the presence of their near and dear ones. The emphasis is on celebrating the union with loved ones rather than following conventional wedding customs, making it a deeply personal and low-key occasion.”
Akansha has appeared in films such as Guilty, Monica, O My Darling and Jigra. She was most recently seen in the Netflix release Ikka. Sharan Sharma, meanwhile, is known for directing Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Alia Bhatt was last seen in YRF Spy Universe’s Alpha, alongside Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.
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