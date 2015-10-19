Alia Bhatt: Dad is very possessive about me

Like every father, director Mahesh Bhatt is extremely possessive when it comes to daughter Alia but the actress does not mind it as he never intrudes in her space and gives her enough freedom. Like every father, director Mahesh Bhatt is extremely possessive when it comes to daughter Alia but the actress does not mind it as he never intrudes in her space and gives her enough freedom.

The 22-year-old star says there are times when her father gets irked reading about her dating rumours in the media but he does not force his opinions on her. “I have a beautiful relationship with my father and it is only getting better with each passing year. But yes dad is, not little, but very possessive about me though in a cute way. He is a whiner. But he is not intruding. He will never say, ‘Don’t do this’ but he does get disturbed here and there. He once read something in the paper and called me, saying, ‘Are you dating this guy?’ and I told him had I been dating, he would have known,” Alia Bhatt told PTI.

The “Highway” star feels as her father has been in the industry for a long time now and dealt with such stories about step-sister Pooja, he is better with handling rumours about the actress.

“This is not new for him at all, he has been in the industry from such a long time. Having Pooja in his life much before I entered Bollywood has made him experienced at all this…,” she said.

Despite being from a filmy family, Alia does not discuss work at home, intentionally. “Right now, all conversations about work at home are banned. After working the whole day, that’s not something I like discussing with my family. I like to talk about other things.”

Alia Bhatt wishes to be directed by her mother Soni Razdan, who is currently working on her project “Love Affair”. “I want to work with her. It is everyone’s wish to work with his/her mother. We worked together as actors in an advertisement and that was cherishable for me. I would love to be directed by her but there has to be the right time and script for it,” Alia said.

The young star is geared up for her next release “Shaandaar”, which is extra special for her as she got a chance to work with seniors like Pankaj Kapur and his actor son Shahid Kapoor. “I am hungry to learn. Opportunities like these are a huge deal for me becasue whenever I see someone senior, that moment becomes one to steal or take away from that person something, which I don’t have. Working with phenomenal actors like Pankaj sir and Shahid was an amazing experience for me.”

Working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Gauri Shinde’s film and opposite Ranbir Kapoor in director Ayan Mukherjee’s next is “very important” for the actress.

While she remains tight-lipped on Shinde’s movie, which the actress starts shooting for in November, Alia said she cannot wait to work with Ranbir, for whom she has often expressed her admiration.

“I will start working on Ayan’s project next year. As I said I am hungry as an actor, one can imagine what all I can learn from Ranbir. I have heard he is a great co-star and is amazing to have on sets. So, I am excited to start the film.”

