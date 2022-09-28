Alia Bhatt has the cutest wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish husband Ranbir Kapoor on his 40th birthday. Alia posted a photo from Ranbir’s birthday party as he posed against a wall that read, ‘Cheers to forty years’.

Alia shared the photo with a caption that read, “Happy 40 baby 💛♾.” Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart and lovestruck emoji in the comments section of the post.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently seen in Brahmastra which has been declared a hit by film trade analysts. Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s film and started dating each other. The couple got married in April and announced their pregnancy in June.

In a recent interview, Ranbir shared that he is very dependent on his wife. He told Navbharat Times, “I boast a lot that I am a very independent person and I am detached but I am very dependent on Alia. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat food without knowing where she is. It is very important for me that Alia stays near me.”

Alia added, “In any relationship, after a while, there comes a time when you complete each other. I think the best part about our relationship is that separately we are okay, but together, we are better.”

On the film front, Ranbir Kapoor is looking forward to Luv Ranjan’s next film where he stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal where he shares screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.