Alia Bhatt confirms she has tested positive for COVID-19, says ‘will be in home quarantine’

Alia Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19. The Gangubai Kathiawadi took to Instagram stories to share her diagnosis late Thursday night. She wrote, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

Last month, in March, Alia’s boyfriend and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus. He has now tested negative for the virus and has fully recovered.

Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is directing Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi, had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and had started working on the film post recovery a couple of weeks ago.

On the work front, Alia has quite an impressive line-up of films, her film with SLB – Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on July 30, she also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR also starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn, which is scheduled to come to theatres in Diwali this year.

Brahmastra, being directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, is also in the works. Reports suggest that she will be doing a romantic film with Ranveer Singh, which will be directed by Karan Johar and is set to go on the floors post summer. An official confirmation for the project is still due.