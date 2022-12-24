Alia Bhatt calls childbirth a ‘miracle’ as she vows ‘never be hard on myself again’: ‘After what my body did this year…’

Actor Alia Bhatt has lately been spotted going for her workouts and taking charge of her health after welcoming daughter Raha in November. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor, who has always spoken about body positivity, uploaded a post on her social media and wrote an inspiring message for new moms.

In the picture, Alia was seen doing swing yoga’s inversion technique, which requires a lot of strength from the core. The actor was first seen after delivery with mother Soni Razdan at her home on sister Shaleen’s birthday. Alia started her caption with sharing her own post-partum journey.

She wrote, “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She added, “To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time – appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do.”

In the end, she added the disclaimer about taking medical advice and said, “P.S – every body is different – pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise.”

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani along with Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmdendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles and will release in 2023. Her Hollywood debut Heart of Gold also releases in 2023.