Alia Bhatt is changing her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor, says ‘I don’t want to feel left out’

Actor Alia Bhatt, who got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor in April, will soon be changing her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor. The Darlings actor shared that her screen name will always be Alia Bhatt, but she is going to change her name on her documents, including her passport. “I am happy to do it,” she told Mid-day.
Alia shared that she has been planning to do it for a while but hasn’t had the chance to do it because of the many international travels she has done since her marriage to Ranbir. Ranbir, on the other hand, “promptly” changed his marital status on his passport soon after the wedding. Talking about why she wants to change her name, Alia said, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”
When asked if she will change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor, she replied in the affirmative. “I will and always will be Alia Bhatt. And now I am also a Kapoor,” she added.
Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in June via Instagram. Sharing a photo from the hospital during her ultrasound, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨” Alia and Ranbir got married at their residence in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. They later hosted a wedding reception at their home.
On the film front, Alia co-produced her first film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions recently. Titled Darlings, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. Her upcoming films include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.
